In this report, the Global Technical Textiles Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Technical Textiles Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A technical textile is a textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes, where function is the primary criterion. Technical textiles include textiles for automotive applications, medical textiles (e.g., implants), geotextiles (reinforcement of embankments), agrotextiles (textiles for crop protection), and protective clothing (e.g., heat and radiation protection for fire fighter clothing, molten metal protection for welders, stab protection and bulletproof vests, and spacesuits).

First, over the past couple of years, the demand for technical textiles has been increasing significantly owing to their superior functionality and physical properties and greater research and development. While the technical textiles industry has matured in many respects, the sector continues to grow, spurred on by a myriad of macro-drivers, such as growing populations in developing countries, maturing populations in developed economies, increasing urbanization, higher spending on road and rail infrastructure, increasing air travel in the Middle and Far East, and higher demands for environmental protection.

Second, the technical textiles industry is rather separated: there are thousands of manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from United States and western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DuPont and 3M, both have perfect products. Germany is widely regarded as Europe’s market leader in technical textiles – around 50%, possibly even more, of the country’s textile output is in such products. In China, the manufactures focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Henan province, with nonwoven as the main product.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market, which is most commonly to see in Europe. BTT has production bases in Belgium and Asia, Ahlstrom ha production bases separated in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Also, many international companies choose to set up factories in China too, such as Kimberly-Clark and P&G.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Technology always plays the most important role in market performance of technical textiles. The innovation of new technology generates great fortune for giant companies like DuPont and 3M. Nowadays, many traditional textile manufacturers are considering structural change on the part of producers of traditional textiles to become highly technical and specialist manufacturers of high-quality textile products.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high, because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments. Regionally, United States and Europe are the main exporter of technical textiles, China has been in improvement of its performance in this field, but most of its high end products or fiber has to be imported from developed areas.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. PGI expanded its market share through the purchasement of Tesalca-Texnovo. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of technical textiles will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Technical Textiles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Technical Textiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Technical Textiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Beaulieu Technical Textiles

Ahlstrom

Techtex

Freudenberg

Honeywell

Johns Manville

3M

Global-safety-textiles

Kimberly-Clark

TWE-Group

Alexium International

JM-Textile

Huntsman

Asahi Kasei Fibers

Protan

Milliken

Invista

Arville

Polymer Group

A&E

Borgers

Don & Low

P&G

DELFINGEN

IBENA

Dow Corning

Lenzing

Tech-Tex

Schoeller-textiles

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Agrotech

Buildtech

Clothtech

Geotech

Hometech

Indutech

Medtech

Mobiltech

Oekotech

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Auto industry

Electronic Industry

Aerospace

Medical Industry

Achitechive

Other

