Global Tea Tree Oil Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sale, Segmentation, Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Tea tree oil, also known as melaleuca oil is an essential oil with a fresh camphoraceous odor and a color that ranges from pale yellow to nearly colorless and clear. It is taken from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia, which is native to Southeast Queensland and the Northeast coast of New South Wales, Australia.

The Tea Tree Oil is extracted from Melaleuca Ahemifolia, this plant is native to Australia, and is only suitable for planting in subtropical climates. Australia is the main production base of Tea Tree Oil, with over 80% share in global. Global key manufacturers: Main Camp, G.R. Davis, Maria River Plantation, Cassegrain Kalara, NATTO, Jenbrook, LvHuan Technology, Coromandel Mountains, Fuyang Biotechnology, Oribi Oils, Nandu Biology, Bestdo Technology, Thursday Plantation and SOiL and so on.

The sales volume of Tea Tree Oil was 692 metric tons in 2017, of which 81.51% is produced in Australia.

North America and Europe are the major consumption markets, with global Market Share of 48% and 22% in 2017. Asia is a potential market; the Market Share is gradually increased year by year.

Tea Tree Oil mainly sales in pure oil form, Some companies make TTO as “medicinal” “pharmaceutical” or “premium” grade, this is usually based on these oils containing a slightly higher percentage of terpinen-4-ol,however, there is no scientific evidence that these oils are more antimicrobial active than regular TTO.

As the downstream healthcare industry is on a flourishing development nowadays, the importance of Tea Tree Oil will become more and more apparent over time, and when the market outbreak its potential, Tea Tree Oil industry will enter a new era.

Tea tree oil is also produced in several other countries including China, South Africa, Kenya, Indonesia and Thailand. All of this TTO is produced from Melaleuca alternifolia, an Australian native tree that originated in the coastal regions of Southern Queensland and Northern NSW. No one can accurately state how much TTO is produced in these other countries.

The global Tea Tree Oil market is valued at 31 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 47 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tea Tree Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tea Tree Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Main Camp

G.R. Davis

Maria River Plantation

Cassegrain Kalara

NATTO

Jenbrook

LvHuan Technology

Coromandel Mountains

Fuyang Biotechnology

Oribi Oils

Nandu Biology

Bestdo Technology

Thursday Plantation

SOiL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade Oil

Premium Grade Oil

Segment by Application

Medicine

Skincare Products

Other Use

