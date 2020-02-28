Global Tea Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Unilever, Associated British Foods Plc. TATA TEA, Nestle, Barry’s Tea, Apeejay Surendra Group and Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

Tea is a hot as well as cold beverage whose preparation include brewing or boiling the dried leaves of the plant Camellia sinensis. It is considered as the world’s second most popular beverage after water.

Tea has an ever-growing market growth and it can be attributed to the changing consumer preferences towards healthier beverages. Rising awareness about the health benefits of tea acts as a predominant force in driving its demand. Also, the increasing trend of ready-to-drink tea has become significantly famous. Introduction of new flavours and convenient packs is another key factor that has helped maintain a constant demand for tea across the world.

Market Dynamics:

According to sources, in 2021, the global tea beverage market is estimated to be worth about 44.3 billion U.S. dollars.

Although, an increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, rise in cost of agricultural inputs, and increase in trend of out-of-home coffee consumption are expected to limit the growth of the tea market. Ready-to-go packs and new flavours and variety in tea and growth in demand from the health-concerned young population are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Geo analysis: Tea is majorly grown in four countries, China, India, Kenya, and Sri Lanka.

Asia-Pacific dominates the rest, registering the highest CAGR of around 6.0% in the global tea market due to high demand in China and India.

North America witnessed the second highest growth rate owing to rise in demand of tea. The Canada tea market was valued at $606 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $838 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Change in outlook towards social consumption of tea, increasing tea consumption among all segments of the society, growing prominence of caf and quick service restaurants in urban areas has resulted in increasing demand for tea consumption across the globe.

Among the regions, APAC is estimated to account for the majority in terms of revenue share at 41.2% in 2016, followed by Europe.

According to sources, APAC market is set to witness the highest growth in terms of value over the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Tea Market segment can be divided into:

By Type – Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Others

By Packaging – Plastic Containers, Loose Tea Packets, Tea Bags, Aluminium Tins

By Application – Residential, Commercial

By Distribution Channel – Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Speciality stores, convenience stores, online stores.

Key Players:

Key leading players operating in tea industry are:

Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, Associated British Foods Plc. TATA TEA, Nestle, Barry’s Tea, Apeejay Surendra Group, Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd., McLeod Russel, and ITO EN Inc.

The other players in the value chain include Mighty Leaf Tea Company, Numi Organic Tea, The Republic of Tea, Tazo Tea Company, Teavana, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Fukujuen, Harney and Sons, Kazi Tea, M. M. Ispahani Limited, DavidsTea, Tim Hortons, and Godrej Group.

