Global TCPP Flame Retardant Sales Market Report 2018

Global TCPP Flame Retardant Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global TCPP Flame Retardant market status and forecast, categorizes the global TCPP Flame Retardant market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Flame retardants are compounds added to manufactured materials, such as plastics and textiles, and surface finishes and coatings that inhibit, suppress, or delay the production of flames to prevent the spread of fire. They may be mixed with the base material (additive flame retardants) or chemically bonded to it (reactive flame retardants). Mineral flame retardants are typically additive while organo halogen and organophosphorus compounds can be either reactive or additive.

TCPP is an additive flame retardant, i.e. it is physically combined with the material being treated rather than chemically combined. The amount of flame retardant used in any given application depends on a number of factors such as the flame retardancy required for a given product, the effectiveness of the flame retardant and synergist within a given polymer system, the physical characteristics of the end product (e.g. colour, density, stability, etc.) and the use to which the end product will be put.

TCPP, the chemical name is tris (2-chloroisopropyl) phosphate, is low cost chlorine and phosphorous based flame retardant. It has the best hydrolysis stability among currently available halogenated organic phosphates. Cannot dissolve in water, dissolve in most organic solvent, and have good compatibility with resins. TCPP flame retardant soluble in alcohols, benzene, esters and carbon tetrachloride. insoluble in water and aliphatic hydrocarbon. It has low toxicity, non-corrosive, moisture-proof and anti-static.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in TCPP Flame Retardant market will become more intense.

The major players covered in this report

ICL

Albemarle

Lanxess

DAIHACHI

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

Zhejiang Wansheng

Taizhou Xinâ€™an retardant Materials

TRCI

Futong Chemical

Jiangsu Firex Chemical

Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials

Zhejiang Honghao Technology

Xinhang Chemical

Zhejiang Chunan Auxiliary

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Endothermic Degradation

Dilution of Gas Phase

Gas Phase Radical Quenching

Thermal Shielding

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Polyurethane Foam

Engineering Plastic

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global TCPP Flame Retardant sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key TCPP Flame Retardant players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of TCPP Flame Retardant are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

TCPP Flame Retardant Manufacturers

TCPP Flame Retardant Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

TCPP Flame Retardant Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the TCPP Flame Retardant market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

