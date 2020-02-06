Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market (B2B business), a taxi dispatch software is a way of allocating the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling a certain distance from the pick-up location. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to ease the use of customers to book for a taxi, and helps in managing the data of them by a taxi company.

Scope of the Report:

In China market, Didi Chuxing and the APP like Didi take a majority of the taxi dispatch and ride-sharing market, they are all B2C business, and take the majority taxi management business.

In India market, there are many software companies that can provide the customized taxi dispatch services, not like the ready-made taxi dispatch software like U.S. and EU market.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The global Taxi Dispatch Software market is valued at 200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 570 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Taxi Dispatch Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Taxi Dispatch Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Magenta Technology

TaxiCaller

ICabbi

Cab Startup

Autocab

Taxify

Gazoop

Taxi Mobility

JungleWorks

Cab Hound

DDS

Sherlock Taxi

Quantum Inventions (QI)

MTData

Elluminati

EasyDEV

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

