Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Taxi Dispatch Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Taxi Dispatch Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Taxi Dispatch Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Taxi Dispatch Software market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Taxi Dispatch Software market is valued at 199 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 722.5 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2017 and 2025.

The major players in global market include

Magenta Technology

TaxiCaller

ICabbi

Cab Startup

Autocab

Taxify

Gazoop

Taxi Mobility

JungleWorks

Cab Hound

DDS

Sherlock Taxi

Quantum Inventions (QI)

MTData

Elluminati

EasyDEV

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Taxi Dispatch Software for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Others

On the basis of product, the Taxi Dispatch Software market is primarily split into

Cloud-based

Web-based

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3005744-global-taxi-dispatch-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Taxi Dispatch Software Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Taxi Dispatch Software Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 United States Taxi Dispatch Software Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 EU Taxi Dispatch Software Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Japan Taxi Dispatch Software Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.4 China Taxi Dispatch Software Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.5 India Taxi Dispatch Software Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Taxi Dispatch Software Market Status and Outlook 7

1.3 Classification of Taxi Dispatch Software by Product 8

1.3.1 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Comparison by Product (2013-2025) 8

1.3.2 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) Market Share by Product in 2017 9

1.3.3 Cloud-based 10

1.3.4 Web-based 10

1.4 Taxi Dispatch Software Market by End Users/Application 11

1.4.1 SMEs 12

1.4.2 Large Enterprises 13

2 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Competition Analysis by Players 14

2.1 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018) 14

2.2 Competitive Status 16

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 16

2.2.2 New Entrants 17

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 18

3.1 Magenta Technology 18

3.1.1 Company Profile 18

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 18

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 19

3.1.4 Magenta Technology Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 20

3.2 TaxiCaller 22

3.2.1 Company Profile 22

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 22

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 23

3.2.4 TaxiCaller Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 23

3.3 ICabbi 25

3.3.1 Company Profile 25

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 25

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 25

3.3.4 ICabbi Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 27

3.4 Cab Startup 28

3.4.1 Company Profile 28

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 29

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 29

3.4.4 Cab Startup Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 30

3.5 Autocab 31

3.5.1 Company Profile 31

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 32

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 32

3.5.4 Autocab Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 33

3.6 Taxify 35

3.6.1 Company Profile 35

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 35

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 35

3.6.4 Taxify Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 36

3.7 Gazoop 37

3.7.1 Company Profile 37

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 38

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 39

3.7.4 Gazoop Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 40

3.8 Taxi Mobility 42

3.8.1 Company Profile 42

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 42

3.8.4 Taxi Mobility Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 44

3.9 JungleWorks 45

3.9.1 Company Profile 45

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 46

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 46

3.9.4 JungleWorks Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 47

3.10 Cab Hound 48

3.10.1 Company Profile 48

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 49

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 49

3.10.4 Cab Hound Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 49

3.11 DDS 51

3.11.1 Company Profile 51

3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 51

3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions 52

3.11.4 DDS Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 52

3.12 Sherlock Taxi 54

3.12.1 Company Profile 54

3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 54

3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions 54

3.12.4 Sherlock Taxi Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 56

3.13 Quantum Inventions (QI) 57

3.13.1 Company Profile 57

3.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 58

3.13.3 Products, Services and Solutions 59

3.13.4 Quantum Inventions (QI) Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 60

3.13.5 Recent Developments 62

3.14 MTData 62

3.14.1 Company Profile 62

3.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 62

3.14.3 Products, Services and Solutions 63

3.14.4 MTData Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 63

3.14.5 Recent Developments 65

3.15 Elluminati 65

3.15.1 Company Profile 65

3.15.2 Main Business/Business Overview 65

3.15.3 Products, Services and Solutions 66

3.15.4 Elluminati Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 66

3.16 EasyDEV 68

3.16.1 Company Profile 68

3.16.2 Main Business/Business Overview 68

3.16.3 Products, Services and Solutions 68

3.16.4 EasyDEV Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 69

4 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size by Product and Application (2013-2018) 71

4.1 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size by Product (2013-2018) 71

4.2 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 72

4.3 Potential Application of Taxi Dispatch Software in Future 73

4.4 Top Consumer / End Users of Taxi Dispatch Software 73

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)