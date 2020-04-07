In this report, the Global Tantalum Capacitors Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tantalum Capacitors Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tantalum capacitors are a subtype of electrolytic capacitors. They are made of tantalum metal which acts as an anode, covered by a layer of oxide which acts as the dielectric, surrounded by a conductive cathode. The use of tantalum allows for a very thin dielectric layer. This results in a higher capacitance value per volume, superior frequency characteristics compared to many other types of capacitors and excellent stability over time. Tantalum capacitors are generally polarized, which means that they may only be connected to a DC supply observing the correct terminal polarity. The downside to using tantalum capacitors is their unfavorable failure mode which may lead to thermal runaway, fires and small explosions, but this can be prevented through the use of external failsafe devices such as current limiters or thermal fuses. Technology advances allow tantalum capacitors to be used in a wide variety of circuits, often found in laptops, automotive industry, cell phones and others, most often in the form of surface mounted devices (SMD). These surface mount tantalum capacitors claim much less space on the printed circuit board and allow for greater packing densities.

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

China domestic Tantalum Capacitors industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 11% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

Europe and North America dominated the Tantalum Capacitors market in 2014. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for automotive Tantalum Capacitors within the forecast period.

The global Tantalum Capacitors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tantalum Capacitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tantalum Capacitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemet

Kyocera(AVX)

Vishay

Panasonic

Rohm Semiconductor

TE Connectivity

Abracon

CEC

Sunlord

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tantalum foil electrolytic capacitor

Tantalum capacitors with porous anode and liquid electrolyte

Tantalum capacitors with porous anode and solid electrolyte

Segment by Application

Automotive

Communications

Computer

Industrial

Military

Others

