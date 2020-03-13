Global Tandem Piston Compressors Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2022

Description

The word tandem means an arrangement in which components or machines are lined up one behind another. In tandem piston compressors, there are two or more pistons arranged in the same way as mentioned above, from which at least one piston of the common rod form acts as a guide piston and at least one piston acts as a contactless piston. If we have three pistons, we can use one piston as a guide and two contactless pistons. Similarly, the arrangement can also be reversed.

Furthermore, a tandem piston compressor has at least two pistons carried by a single shaft and are operated by a single actuator. These compressors provide an alternative to multiple stage compressors. The pressure faced by guide rings is relatively low as compared to the high pressure faced by the contactless piston to avoid wear and tear of the guide rings connected with the guide piston. A significant advantage of tandem assembly is that it allows operation at the high-pressure gradient which otherwise would have damaged the system.

Market Dynamics

The primary driver for the growth of global tandem piston compressors market is the reduced maintenance associated with tandem piston compressors when compared to other air compressors. Another factor which positively impacts the growth of the market is the increased fuel efficiency provided by these compressors. Because of tandem arrangement of pistons in the compressors, less fuel is required for working of the compressors. However, the requirement of more space by these compressors is currently acting as a restraint to the growth of the market. Need for more space adds up to the operating costs of the equipment and therefore not preferred. Another factor inhibiting the growth of the market is the torsional implications associated with these compressors. These implications are due to the novelty of the technology and thus also act as a challenge to the market. Adding to the challenges, we have a high vulnerability to external dirt and low reliability associated with tandem piston compressors. However, the market also provided opportunities for flexible operations and technological advancements like the push rod principle added in the current operating mechanism.

Market Segmentation

The global tandem piston compressors market can be segmented by component, by type, by industry, and by region. By component, the market segmentation includes Rotor, Intake Valve, Piston Rod, Cylinder, Outlet Valve and Crank Shaft. By type, we can divide the market into Stationary, Portable, Single Stage, Two Stage, Oil-Free, and Oil based. By industry, segmentation of the market includes Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Food and Beverage, Petrochemical, Natural Gas, Chemical and Air Separation. By Region, the segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Geographical Analysis

North America is currently dominating the global Tandem Piston Compressors Market. Europe follows North America as the second most significant player. The regions are further categorized into countries, and their current contribution to the market is captured in the report. Furthermore, the factors affecting the growth of regional markets are also mentioned. This report also aims at identifying the regions which are still untapped.

Key Players

The significant players of the global Tandem Piston Compressors market are ABAC Compressors, BogeKompressoren, Bitzer, Dorin, Bristol Compressors, SPERONI Compressors, NuAir Compressors, RefComp, Danfoss, Fima air compressors and Nardi Compressor.

