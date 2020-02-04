Global Tactical Communications Market 2019 with Top Countries Data: Competition, New Entrants, Substitutes, And Rivalry Analysis With Forecast To 2025

Report Title: Global Tactical Communications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Tactical Communications Market Report provides complete information about manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, and major types as well as applications. Tactical Communications Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The Tactical Communications industry report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, product type, and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross, and Gross Margin.

Overview of Tactical Communications Market:

This report focuses on the global Tactical Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tactical Communications development in United States, Europe and China.Tactical communications are military communications in which information of any kind, especially orders and military intelligence, are conveyed from one command, person, or place to another upon a battlefield, particularly during the conduct of combatTactical communication systems are increasingly being deployed to support multiple missions which include target acquisition and battle damage assessment apart from ISR and border security missions as well as wide area surveillance in the battlefield.In 2018, the global Tactical Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The research covers the current market size of the Tactical Communications market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Northrop Grumman, Thales, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Harris, L-3 Technologies, BAE Systems, Ultra Electronics, Iridium Communications, Viasat, Tactical Communications

Major classifications are as follows:

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Situational awareness video receiver

Rugged networking devices Major applications are as follows:

ISR

Communications

Combat