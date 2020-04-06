In this report, the Global Tackifiers Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tackifiers Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion. Their glass transition temperature (Tg) is typically higher than that of the base polymer but their molecular weight is much lower. The tackifiers dissolve in the polymer matrix and break up their structure and thereby enhance the mobility and tack of the base polymer. They also provide functionality that promotes specific adhesion, bridging and reduces molecular cohesion, which in turn, lowers the melt viscosity and softening point of the polymer system.

Tackifiers are a unique class of materials that are commonly used in certain adhesive formulations. They normally have low molecular weights and are resinous, but they have glass transition temperatures and softening temperatures that are often significantly above room temperature. It is this combination of the properties that make these materials useful for imparting “tack” and desirable viscoelastic properties in the formulation of pressure sensitive adhesives. Tackifiers are a principal component used to vary and refine both performance and processing properties of the adhesive.

Global sales of tackifiers are 1119.2 K MT in 2017, increased from 884.7 K MT in 2013. The largest consumption region is Asia-Pacific, consumed 518.3 K MT in 2017. The second consumer is North America, owned 28.87% consumption share in 2017.

The global Tackifiers market is valued at 3230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tackifiers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tackifiers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Exxonmobil

Exxonmobil

Eastman

Kolon Industries

Cray Valley

Guangdong Komo

DRT

Zeon

Yasuhara Chemical

Harima Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

Shanghai Jinsen

Kraton

IDEMITSU

RÜTGERS Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbon Resins

Rosin Esters

Terpene Resins

Segment by Application

Hot Melt Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Rubber

Other

