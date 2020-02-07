Global Table Saws 2019-2025: Regions (North America, Europe, China, ROA, ROW)

Table Saws Market report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

A table saw is a woodworking tool consisting of a circular saw blade, mounted on an arbor, that is driven by an electric motor (either directly, by belt, or by gears). The blade protrudes through the surface of a table, which provides support for the material, usually wood, being cut.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for table saws in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced table saws. Increasing of woodworking fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of table saws in developing countries will drive growth in global market.Globally, the table saws industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of table saws is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Stanley Black and Decker, Inc, Bosch , Makita and SawStop, LLC, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their table saws and related services.The consumption volume of table saws is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of table saws industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of table saws is still promising.The Table Saws market was valued at 720 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 830 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

Table Saws Market Key Players:

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc, Bosch, Makita, Hitachi, Altendorf, TTI, Felder Group USA, General International, Nanxing, Powermatic, SCM Group, JET Tool, Rexon Industrial Corp., Ltd., SawStop, LLC, Otto Martin Maschinenbau, Chervon, Cedima, Keda Tool, Rojek, Bosun Tool, Donghai, Baileigh Industrial, Scheppach, Lida,

Table Saws Market by Applications:

>Industrial

>Household

Table Saws Market by Types:

>Bench

>Contractor

>Cabinet

>Sliding

>Others

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Table Saws in Global market, especially in The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, The Midwest. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

