Global Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin disease that causes scaling, skin redness and irritation. Psoriasis causes red, scaly patches that are generally found on the elbows, fingernails, scalp, palms, knees, face, feet and inside the mouth. Factors that can trigger psoriasis include infections, heavy alcohol consumption, cold weather, certain medications, smoking, stress and injury to the skin such as bug bite, cut and sever sunburn.

The signs and symptoms of psoriasis vary from person to person which includes dry, cracked skin that may bleed, red patches of skin covered with silvery scales, small scaling spots, itching, burning, swollen and stiff joints. Psoriasis may be classified into various types such as plaque psoriasis, scalp psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, guttate psoriasis, nail psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis and inverse psoriasis. Various treatments for psoriasis are oral medication, topical medication and biologics injections. Psoriasis can also be treating by phototherapy treatment which includes ultraviolet light therapy, laser treatment, tanning beds, psoralen +UVA and sunlight treatment. Psoriasis can occur in any part of the body and it is associated with other health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and depression.

One trend resulting in the strong growth of this market is the advent of biologics with novel MOA and cell-based strategies. This market is expected to witness the launch of biologic agents that target the disease pathway specifically, including IL-17/IL-17R receptor inhibitors. Drugs such as brodalumab, guselkumab, and tildrakizumab are undergoing Phase III clinical trials.

Factors such as the dominance of market by biologics will drive this market’s growth prospects for the near future. Biologics account for over 18% of the global pharmaceutical sales, outpacing the sales of branded pharmaceuticals. These drugs will continue to outperform other pharmaceuticals in terms of product sales as there is an increasing need for innovative products as effective treatment options for a range of indications.

In 2018, the global Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Celgene

Amgen

Pfizer

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biologics

Small Molecules

Market segment by Application, split into

Mild Psoriasis

Moderate Psoriasis

Severe Psoriasis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

