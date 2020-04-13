In this report, the Global System on Chip (SoC) Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global System on Chip (SoC) Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

System-on-chip (SoC) refers to an integrated circuit on which various electronic components are combined such as transistors, memory units, control units, peripherals, and others, depending on the type of application. It includes both hardware and software that result in better response time with efficient power consumption. SoC is an effective way to increase the performance of the device and helps to meet the increasing computational demand.

The mounting use of smart devices such as laptops and smartphones across the globe in the past few years has provided a huge thrust to the global SoC market. Moreover, the development of technologically advanced SoCs that house more features within a specified area, leading to better resistivity of wires and higher interconnectivity, is further driving the global SoC market. Application of these functions has resulted in the declining cost per function of integrated circuits (ICs).

The lowering of costs per function of ICs has been another major driver of the global SoC market, further enhancing the applications of SoCs across different industry verticals. The vast developments in the field of ICs in recent years, allowing significant design changes in microcontrollers and microprocessors and making it possible to embed different patterns within a single chip, have also been key to the development of the global SoC market in the past few years. All these factors are likely to boost the market growth for SoC market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Qualcomm

Apple

Samsung Electronics

MediaTek

Spreadtrum Communications

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Others

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

