Global System Basis Chip Market Sizes 2019

A System Basis Chip (SBC) is an integrated circuit that includes various functions of automotive electronic control units (ECU) on a single die.

The embedded functions of SBC may include: voltage regulators, supervision functions, reset generators, watchdog functions, wake-up logic and power switches.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments

Robert Bosch

Stmicroelectronics

on Semiconductor

Atmel

Microchip Technology

Melexis

Elmos Semicondustor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

AGVs

Autonomous Vehicles

Segment by Application

Powertrain

Safety

Body Electronics

Chassis

Telematics & Infotainment

