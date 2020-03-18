Global Syringes and Cannulas Market Current and Upcoming Trends in 2019 – 2025 – Key Players are BD, Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Terumo, Smiths Group and Other

A new market study, titled “Global Syringes and Cannulas Market Research Report 2019” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Syringes and cannulas are medical equipment used for the purpose of injection of drugs or extraction of body fluids. Syringes contain a needle and a hollow cylinder attached with as sliding plunger. Cannula consists of a hollow thin tube with a retractable inner core. Cannula tubes are used as connectors to introduce drugs, extract body fluid or deliver supplemental oxygen.

Syringes and cannulas are the primary medical instruments used in healthcare facilities for applications ranging from normal drug injections to complex surgeries. Increasing pool of patients and number of surgeries are driving the demand for syringes and cannulas substantially. Further, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and HIV epidemic have fuelled the consumption of syringes and cannulas.

The global Syringes and Cannulas market anticipated to Grow rapidly during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BD

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen

Edwards Lifesciences

Terumo

Smiths Group

Novo Nordisk

Arab Medical Equipment

Abu Dhabi Medical Devices

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Syringes

Cannulas

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

