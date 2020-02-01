Global Synthetic Lubricant Market Revenue and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Synthetic Lubricant Market Research Report 2019 to its huge collection of research reports.
Synthetic lubricant is a oil consisting of chemical compounds that are artificially made (synthesized). Synthetic lubricants can be manufactured using chemically modified petroleum components rather than whole crude oil, but can also be synthesized from other raw materials. Synthetic oil is used as a substitute for lubricant refined from petroleum when operating in extremes of temperature, because, in general, it provides superior mechanical and chemical properties to those found in traditional mineral oils
The global Synthetic Lubricant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Synthetic Lubricant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Lubricant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shell
ExxonMobil
BP
TOTAL
Chevron
FUCHS
Valvoline
Idemitsu Kosan
LUKOIL
JX Group
SK Lubricants
ConocoPhillips
Hyundai Oilbank
Sinopec
CNPC
DongHao
LOPAL
Copton
LURODA
Jiangsu Gaoke
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gasoline Lubricants
Diesel fuel Lubricants
Segment by Application
Keep moving parts apart
Reduce friction
Transfer heat
Carry away contaminants & debris
Transmit power
Protect against wear
Prevent corrosion
Seal for gases
Stop the risk of smoke and fire of objects
Prevent rust
