Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market Outlook – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market 2019-2025

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

The growing demand from the footwear and automotive industry, coupled with cost effectiveness is expected to drive the global synthetic leather market.

The global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is valued at 22 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 39 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The key players covered in this study

Kuraray

San Fang Chemical

Teijin

Mayur Uniquoters

Nan Ya Plastics

Filwel

Zhejiang Hexin

Alfatex

H.R. Polycoats Pvt.

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037028

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PU-based

PVC-based

Bio-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive

Clothing

Bags, purses & wallets

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Manufacturers

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4037028

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stationary Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather)s

1.4.3 Trailer-Type Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather)s

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants

1.5.3 Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size

2.2 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Application

………………………………

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)