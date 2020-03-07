Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market Outlook – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.
Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market 2019-2025
Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.
The growing demand from the footwear and automotive industry, coupled with cost effectiveness is expected to drive the global synthetic leather market.
The global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is valued at 22 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 39 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The key players covered in this study
Kuraray
San Fang Chemical
Teijin
Mayur Uniquoters
Nan Ya Plastics
Filwel
Zhejiang Hexin
Alfatex
H.R. Polycoats Pvt.
Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PU-based
PVC-based
Bio-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Footwear
Furnishing
Automotive
Clothing
Bags, purses & wallets
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Manufacturers
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stationary Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather)s
1.4.3 Trailer-Type Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather)s
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants
1.5.3 Chemical Plants
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size
2.2 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Application
………………………………
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
