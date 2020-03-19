In this report, the Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Fibre Rope market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic Fibre Rope breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A rope is a bundle of flexible fibers twisted or braided together to increase its overall length and tensile strength. The use of ropes for hunting, carrying, lifting, and climbing dates back to prehistoric times. Ropes were originally made by hand using natural fibers. Modern ropes are made by machines and utilize many newer synthetic materials to give them improved strength, lighter weight, and better resistance to rotting. More than half of the rope manufactured today is used in the fishing and maritime industries.

Global market for Synthetic Fibre Rope is growing slowly in the past few years due to the continued impact of reduced customer spending on upstream offshore oil & gas related demand (exploration, drilling and commissioning activities) and competitive pricing pressures. Despite of this, the Synthetic Fibre Rope is rapidly replacing steel ropes due to superior characteristics, and has a huge demand in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific region.

Global Synthetic Fibre Rope market size will increase to 1600 Million US$ by 2025, from 1210 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Fibre Rope.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Synthetic Fibre Rope capacity, production, value, price and market share of Synthetic Fibre Rope in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Wireco World Group

Samson Rope Technologies

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

Bridon International Ltd

Teufelberger Holding AG

Marlow Ropes Ltd.

Yale Cordage Inc

Juli Sling

Cortland Limited

Southern Ropes

Lanex A.S

GRPP

English Braids Ltd

Taizhou Hongda

Katradis

Jiangsu Shenyun

Synthetic Fibre Rope Breakdown Data by Type

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyamide Fiber

Polyethylene

Others

Synthetic Fibre Rope Breakdown Data by Application

Marine & Fishing

Sports and Leisure

Oil & Gas

Construction

Cranes

Others

Synthetic Fibre Rope Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Synthetic Fibre Rope Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Synthetic Fibre Rope capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Synthetic Fibre Rope manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Fibre Rope :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



