Global Synthetic Fabrics Market by Key Driver, Application, Challenges and Opportunities 2025

Synthetic fabrics are textiles made from man-made rather than natural fibers. Examples of synthetic fabrics include polyester, acrylic, nylon, rayon, acetate, spandex, latex, Orlon and Kevlar. Synthetic (chemically produced) fabrics are made by joining monomers into polymers, through a process called polymerization.

The synthetic fabric market is expected to be driven by its high demand in fashion & apparel industry and high growth rate of construction and automotive industries, especially in emerging economies,. However, environmental concerns and threat from natural substitutes may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, R&D activities on conductive textiles and nanotechnology in textiles are expected to provide potential growth opportunities.

The global synthetic fabric market is segmented based on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into acetate fabric, acrylic fabric, chiffon fabric, denim fabric, georgette fabric, nylon fabric, polyester fabric, rayon fabric, spandex fabric, viscose fabric, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into construction, automotive, healthcare, apparel, household, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global Synthetic Fabrics market is valued at 16000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 19700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Far Eastern New Century

Deyongjia Textile

Yongtong Group

Texhong Textile

Reliance Industries

Toray

ShangTex

Formosa Taffeta

Luthai Textile

Weiqiao Textile

Jinsuo Textile

Hyosung

Shahlon Group

Chinatex Corp

ECLAT

Ruby Mills

Chori Co., Ltd

Hongfa Group

Georg+Otto Friedrich

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Type

Nylon Type

Acrylic Type

Rayon Type

Spandex Type

Others

Segment by Application

Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial Use

Others Application

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Synthetic Fabrics capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Synthetic Fabrics manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Synthetic Fabrics Manufacturers

Synthetic Fabrics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Synthetic Fabrics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

