Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Dye is a colored substance that has an affinity to the substrate to which it is being applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution, and may require a Reactive to improve their fastness on the fiber. Pigments are substances that impart black, white or a color to other materials, especially in a powdered substance that is mixed with a liquid in which it is relatively insoluble, and are used specially to impart color to coating materials (as paints) or to inks, plastics and rubber. Chlorophyll, Carotenoid, Phycobilin and Melanin are some pigments.

Turkey is the largest consume country in Europe, which sales occupied 35.10% of Europe in 2018, followed by Italy and Germany, which accounts for 18.18 % and 10.85%, respectively, in 2018. Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes in nowadays. Consumption volume from textile industry reached to 62013 MT in 2018, contributing 38.90 % market share.Dyes, a coloring material, have been widely used in our daily life. Dyes have various types, such as Acidic, Basic, Direct, Reactive, Solvent, Disperse and so on. Among of those types, reactive dyes account for the largest consumption share. In 2018, consumption volume of reactive dyes was 47230 MT, with the share of 29.63%, followed by acid dyes, which held 19.61% consumption market share.

The global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Synthetic Dye and Pigment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Synthetic Dye and Pigment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

DyStar

Archroma

Huntsman

BASF

Clariant

Kiri Industries

Atul

Waterside Colours

Everlight Chemical

Stahl

Colorantes Industriales

Trumpler

Cromatos

Steiner

Synthesia

Aries Dye Chem

Ravi Dyeware

Vedant

Loxim

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Acidic

Basic

Direct

Reactive

Solvent

Disperse

Other

In 2018, Reactive accounted for a major share of 30% in the Europe Synthetic Dye and Pigment market. And this product segment is poised to reach 438 M USD by 2025 from 377 M USD in 2018.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Paper

Textile

Leather

Wood

Agrochemical

Food

Other

In Europe Synthetic Dye and Pigment market, Textile segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 70109 (MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.69% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Europe Synthetic Dye and Pigment will be promising in the Textile field in the next couple of years.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Synthetic Dye and Pigment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Synthetic Dye and Pigment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Synthetic Dye and Pigment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Synthetic Dye and Pigment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Dye and Pigment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Synthetic Dye and Pigment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-synthetic-dye-and-pigment-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

