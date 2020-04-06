Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dye is a colored substance that has an affinity to the substrate to which it is being applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution, and may require a Reactive to improve their fastness on the fiber. Pigments are substances that impart black, white or a color to other materials, especially in a powdered substance that is mixed with a liquid in which it is relatively insoluble, and are used specially to impart color to coating materials (as paints) or to inks, plastics and rubber. Chlorophyll, Carotenoid, Phycobilin and Melanin are some pigments.

Turkey is the largest consume country in Europe, which sales occupied 35.10% of Europe in 2018, followed by Italy and Germany, which accounts for 18.18 % and 10.85%, respectively, in 2018. Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes in nowadays. Consumption volume from textile industry reached to 62013 MT in 2018, contributing 38.90 % market share.Dyes, a coloring material, have been widely used in our daily life. Dyes have various types, such as Acidic, Basic, Direct, Reactive, Solvent, Disperse and so on. Among of those types, reactive dyes account for the largest consumption share. In 2018, consumption volume of reactive dyes was 47230 MT, with the share of 29.63%, followed by acid dyes, which held 19.61% consumption market share.

The Synthetic Dye and Pigment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Dye and Pigment.

DyStar

Archroma

Huntsman

BASF

Clariant

Kiri Industries

Atul

Waterside Colours

Everlight Chemical

Stahl

Colorantes Industriales

Trumpler

Cromatos

Steiner

Synthesia

Aries Dye Chem

Ravi Dyeware

Vedant

Loxim

Market Segment by Product Type

Acidic

Basic

Direct

Reactive

Solvent

Disperse

Other

In 2018, Reactive accounted for a major share of 30% in the Europe Synthetic Dye and Pigment market. And this product segment is poised to reach 438 M USD by 2025 from 377 M USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Paper

Textile

Leather

Wood

Agrochemical

Food

Other

In Europe Synthetic Dye and Pigment market, Textile segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 70109 (MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.69% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Europe Synthetic Dye and Pigment will be promising in the Textile field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

