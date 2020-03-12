Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Synthetic Butadiene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Synthetic Butadiene market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene, is a colorless, non-corrosive gas that condenses to a liquid at minus 4.5 degrees centigrade and has a mild aromatic odor. It readily polymerizes with oxygen. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, however it is insoluble in water. It is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. It is produced as a byproduct in the steam cracking process of ethylene and olefin production and acts as a predecessor to many processing materials and chemicals. Butadiene is used to make plastics including acrylics. Small amounts are found in gasoline.

Butadiene is a raw material for the production of synthetic rubbers, which go into tyres for the automotive industry.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Texas Petrochemicals and LyondellBasell, both have perfect products. Europe is the largest producer and consumption market of butadiene, it is BASF and Evonik that lead the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the Butadiene, it should have large production share in daily chemical products. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the China, American and Europe account for above 70% of global market share in butadiene field.

After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven technique. The butadiene industry concentration is not very high in China, focusing in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.

However, with additional supply coming amid continued weakness in the downstream synthetic rubber market, butadiene buyers have retreated to the sidelines, some factories shut down its butadiene unit. Recently, the price increases for the lack of butadiene, some small factories restart the unit.

In several years, more butadiene will be produced, and the cost will go down as the improvement of skill. The price of butadiene is effected by the economy and policy, after China G20, the price will increase in a short time. With the recovery of industry, butadiene market will be warm.

The global Synthetic Butadiene market is valued at 12600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.0% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

BASF(DE)

Lyondell Basell (US)

Shell Chemical(NL)

Ineos O&P (DE)

FPCC(TW)

ExxonMobil(US)

Sabic(SA)

Zeon(JP)

Dow(US)

LG Chem(KR)

JSR Corp(JP)

Evonik(DE)

Reliance Industries (IN)

Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)

Sinopec (CN)

CNPC (CN)

CNOOC(CN)

FREP(CN)

North Huajin (CN)

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Oxidative dehydrogenation

Extractive distillation

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

SBR

PBR

SBS

ABS

Others

