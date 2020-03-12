In this report, the Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-synthetic-butadiene-sales-market-report-2018
This report studies the global Synthetic Butadiene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Synthetic Butadiene market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene, is a colorless, non-corrosive gas that condenses to a liquid at minus 4.5 degrees centigrade and has a mild aromatic odor. It readily polymerizes with oxygen. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, however it is insoluble in water. It is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. It is produced as a byproduct in the steam cracking process of ethylene and olefin production and acts as a predecessor to many processing materials and chemicals. Butadiene is used to make plastics including acrylics. Small amounts are found in gasoline.
Butadiene is a raw material for the production of synthetic rubbers, which go into tyres for the automotive industry.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Texas Petrochemicals and LyondellBasell, both have perfect products. Europe is the largest producer and consumption market of butadiene, it is BASF and Evonik that lead the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.
Due to the wide downstream consumption of the Butadiene, it should have large production share in daily chemical products. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the China, American and Europe account for above 70% of global market share in butadiene field.
After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven technique. The butadiene industry concentration is not very high in China, focusing in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.
However, with additional supply coming amid continued weakness in the downstream synthetic rubber market, butadiene buyers have retreated to the sidelines, some factories shut down its butadiene unit. Recently, the price increases for the lack of butadiene, some small factories restart the unit.
In several years, more butadiene will be produced, and the cost will go down as the improvement of skill. The price of butadiene is effected by the economy and policy, after China G20, the price will increase in a short time. With the recovery of industry, butadiene market will be warm.
The global Synthetic Butadiene market is valued at 12600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.0% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
BASF(DE)
Lyondell Basell (US)
Shell Chemical(NL)
Ineos O&P (DE)
FPCC(TW)
ExxonMobil(US)
Sabic(SA)
Zeon(JP)
Dow(US)
LG Chem(KR)
JSR Corp(JP)
Evonik(DE)
Reliance Industries (IN)
Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)
Sinopec (CN)
CNPC (CN)
CNOOC(CN)
FREP(CN)
North Huajin (CN)
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Oxidative dehydrogenation
Extractive distillation
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
SBR
PBR
SBS
ABS
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Synthetic Butadiene sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Synthetic Butadiene players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Butadiene are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Synthetic Butadiene Manufacturers
Synthetic Butadiene Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Synthetic Butadiene Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Synthetic Butadiene market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-synthetic-butadiene-sales-market-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Synthetic Butadiene Sales Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.