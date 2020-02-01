Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Syngas and Derivatives Market Anticipated To Rise At A CAGR Of 9.40% Between 2016 – 2024, To Cross 256,605 Mwth Mark By 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Syngas is a mixture comprising of hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and very often some carbon dioxide. It normally contains carbon in it as it is derived from feed stock such as coal, petroleum, natural gas and others. It is majorly used as a fuel and for manufacturing of other chemicals. Chemicals, power generation, liquid fuels and gaseous fuels are the major end-user industry where syngas finds application.

The report estimates and forecasts the syngas and derivatives market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (MWth) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the syngas and derivatives market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the syngas and derivatives market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the syngas and derivatives market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market share, raw material availability, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

Global Syngas and Derivatives Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the syngas and derivatives market by dividing it on the basis of end-user and geography segments. The syngas and derivatives market has been segmented into chemicals, power generation, liquid fuels and gaseous fuels based on end-user. End-user segment have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for syngas and derivatives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume for end-user segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-user in all the regions and countries.

Global Syngas and Derivatives Market: Competitive Analysis

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, Sasol Limited, Siemens Ag and others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global syngas and derivatives market has been segmented as follows:

By Feedstock

Coal

Petroleum

Natural Gas/Biomass Waste

Others

By Production Technology

Partial Oxidation

Steam Reforming

Biomass Gasification

Others

By End User

Chemicals

Power Generation

Liquid Fuels

Gaseous Fuels

By Region