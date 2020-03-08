Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Syndiotactic Polystyrene (or Syndiotactic Polystyrene, SPS) is a kind of crystal polystyrene engineering plastic which is different from normal polystyrenes in spatial structure. The structure of the product is regularly alternately spaced and it makes its properties different from normal polystyrene especially the resistance of heat and drug. Syndiotactic Polystyrene provides a good balance and competes well against other materials in a wide variety of applications.

The Global Production Scale of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is small. Idemitsu Kosan and LG Chem are the only two manufacturers of pure Syndiotactic Polystyrene in the world now.

The Syndiotactic Polystyrene is used by adding other materials such as glass fiber to enhance its property. Both Idemitsu and LG Chem supply SPS compound in the world. Idemitsu has SPS compounds plants in Japan, China, the US and Germany and supplies the product with the brand name XAREC. LG Chem has SPS compound plant in South Korea. LG Chem supplies the products with the brand name LUSEP.

Idemitsu is the first company in the world to launch commercial production of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene and now Idemitsu is the world leader of the product in the world.

The entrance barrier of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is the technology hurdle in the production of metallocene catalysts. Idemitsu, Dow Chemical and LG Chem are the few companies who have the technology of the production and application of the metallocene catalysts for the polymerization of Syndiotactic Polystyrene.

Global production of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is 8.92 K MT in 2015. Due to technical limitations, the development in Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is slowly. In the future, we guess that the production will increase to 9.08 K MT by 2021.

The global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market is valued at 55 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 56 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Styrolution

Sinopec

CNPC

FCFC

Lyondellbasell

Chevron Phillips

Ineos

Dow

Sabic

Cosmer

Shell

Idemitsu

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

LG Chem product

Idemitsu Kosan product

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Membrane

Food and Medical container

Electronic components

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Syndiotactic Polystyrene capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Syndiotactic Polystyrene manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Syndiotactic Polystyrene are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Syndiotactic Polystyrene Manufacturers

Syndiotactic Polystyrene Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Syndiotactic Polystyrene Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



