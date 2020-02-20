Global Switch Dimmer Market Sales, Revenue, by Type, Application and Manufacturers forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Switch Dimmer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Switch Dimmers are devices connected to a light fixture and used to lower the brightness of light. By changing the voltage waveform applied to the lamp, it is possible to lower the intensity of the light output. Although variable-voltage devices are used for various purposes, the term dimmer is generally reserved for those intended to control light output from resistive incandescent, halogen, and (more recently) compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

The Europe is the largest market of Switch Dimmer, which occupies 26.1% of global market in 2017. It is followed by North America, which have around 24.91% of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include China and some Industrial countries.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

As large demand of Switch Dimmer product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price.

The worldwide market for Switch Dimmer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1560 million US$ in 2024, from 1160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Switch Dimmer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Legrand

Honeywell

Philips

Lutron Electronics

Schneider Electric

Leviton

ABB

Osram

Eaton

Panasonic

Hubbell

Acuity Brands Lighting

GE

Simon

Lite-Puter Enterprise

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rheostat

Coil-rotation transformer

Solid-state dimmers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

