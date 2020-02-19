Global Swine Vaccines Market will reach 1610 million US$ by the end of 2025 – Key Players are Merck, CAHIC, Tecon, Zoetis, Ceva, Hile Bio and Other

The immune system responds by producing antibodies that destroy the infectious agents, usually in co-operation with specialised body cells or by neutralising the toxins that are responsible for the disease. This process of stimulating immunity is called vaccination.

Vaccines contain antigens from viruses, bacteria, bacterial toxins, or parasites. They are given to pigs, usually by injection, to stimulate an immune response which will protect the pigs against later natural infection with the organism from which the vaccine was derived. Most stimulate both a humoral response and a cell-mediated response.

Vaccines can either contain viable organisms that will multiply in the pig, or inactivated ones that will not multiply in the pig.

The classification of Swine Vaccines includes CSF Vaccines, FMD Vaccines, Porcine Circovirus Vaccines, PRRS Vaccines and Other Vaccines. The proportion of T CSF Vaccines in 2017 is about 44%.

Swine Vaccines is application in Government Tender and Market Sales. The most of Swine Vaccines are Market Sales, and the market share in 2017 is about 89%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19% in 2017.

The global Swine Vaccines market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Swine Vaccines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Swine Vaccines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Swine Vaccines in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Swine Vaccines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Swine Vaccines market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim

Jinyu Bio-Technology

CAHIC

Tecon

Zoetis

Ceva

Hile Bio

Chopper Biology

WINSUN

Hipra

Ringpu Biology

ChengDu Tecbond

DHN

CAVAC

Virbac

HVRI

Bioveta

Market size by Product

CSF Vaccines

FMD Vaccines

Porcine Circovirus Vaccines

PRRS Vaccines

Other

Market size by End User

Government Tender

Market Sales

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Swine Vaccines market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Swine Vaccines market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Swine Vaccines companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Swine Vaccines submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Swine Vaccines are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Doses). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Swine Vaccines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

