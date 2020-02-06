Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Swimming pool water treatment equipment is used to treat the water from the swimming pool. Swimming pool water must undergo treatment, in order to remain clear and clean, free from harmful substances, bacteria, viruses, algae and other pathogens and suitable for use by swimmers.

Swimming pool water treatment equipment includes filters, pumps, valves, heaters and other equipment.

Europe remains the largest market for swimming pool water treatment equipment production, with a market share of 35.39%, followed by USA and China.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share. Developing countries are developing faster than developed countries, but they have a long way to go to catch up with the leading countries.

The global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pentair

Hayward

Fluidra

Emaux

AQUA

Pahlen

Culligan

Sterling

Firsle

MIURA

Carefree Clearwater

Kurita

Speck Pump

Prominent

Zodiac

Intec America

Miox

CIPU

Denor

Hairunde

Wuxi Bibo

Rightleder

Kelan Water

Zhengzhou Pafific

Zhengzhou Langjing

Segment by Type

All-in-one Equipment

Traditional Equipment

Segment by Application

Residential

Public & Hotel

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers

Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment

1.2 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 All-in-one Equipment

1.2.3 Traditional Equipment

1.3 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Public & Hotel

1.3 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Size

1.4.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production (2014-2025)

…..

