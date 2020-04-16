Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Sweet Almond Oil market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sweet Almond Oil market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Almond oil is the oil extracted from almonds. It is a kind of pale yellow oily liquid with minimum odor at room temperature. It is mainly used for food, cosmetics and others. In this report we main static the almond oil that not contain any additives.

California produces 82% of the globe’s almonds, harvesting about 1000,000 acres of the tree nut across a 400-mile stretch from northern Tehama County to southern Kern County. Fueling the boom is robust foreign demand, particularly from emerging consumer markets like China and India, where the industry has been promoting almonds as a healthful snack. Most of almond is consumed as food. Almonds production and price trend will directly affect the industry. Due to the strong demand in the cosmetics industry, sweet almond oil is rapidly developing as a further processed product of almond. As we know, the world’s leading cosmetics companies L’oreal, Beiersdorf, SHISEIDO and Estee Lauder are direct downstream clients in this industry.

The United States is the world’s largest producer of sweet almond oil. Every year, 60%-75% sweet almond oil of United States manufacturer exports to Europe and Asia Pacific. In Europe, especially France and Germany, is the world’s largest consumption region of sweet almond oil, which hold 58% global sales market share.

The world’s major consumption regions are the France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and the United States. Cosmetic companies are the world’s major downstream customers. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Consumption in China and many developing countries is very small, and there still have great potential in these markets.

The global Sweet Almond Oil market was 160 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Sweet Almond Oil market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sweet Almond Oil in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Caloy

NOW Foods

La Tourangelle

Plimon

Natural Oils International

Alqvimia

Mountain Ocean

Provital Group

AAK Natural Oils

ESI

Oliofora|

Uğurluoğlu Vegetable Oil

K. K. Enterprise

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Nonpareil Almond Oil

California Almond Oil

Mission Almond Oil

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cosmetics

Food

Others

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

