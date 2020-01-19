Global Suture Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2023

Suture market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players mentioned in our report

Johnson & Johnson Medical(US)

Covidien(UK）

B.Braun(DE)

Internacional Farmacéutica(MX)

DemeTech(US)

Kono Seisakusho(JP)

Surgical Specialties Corporation(CA)

Mani(JP)

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals(KR)

Peters Surgical(FR)

AD Surgical(US)

Dolphin(IN)

Usiol(US)

Unik Surgical Sutures MFG(TW)

Assut Medical Sarl(CH)

Teleflex(US)

Lotus Surgicals(IN)

CONMED(US)

United Medical Industries(SA)

W.L. Gore & Associates(US)

Sutures India Pvt(IN)

Huaiyin Micra(CN)

Weihai Wego(CN)

Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products(CN)

Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology(CN)

Global Suture Market: Product Segment Analysis

Absorbable sutures (Catgut, PGA and others)

Non-absorbable sutures

Global Suture Market: Application Segment Analysis

Human applications

Veterinary applications

Global Suture Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

