In this report, the Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Clad metals are materials composed of two or more different types of metal. They are high functionality metal materials that possess composite properties that cannot be obtained from single materials. As clad metals are diffusion bonded (i.e. alloyed via elemental diffusion) at the boundary surfaces between the different metals, there is less chance that they will peel off like plating. Clad metals can help reduce total costs by allowing you to eliminate processes, increase quality, reduce lead time, and make other improvements.

The China SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is expected to reach USD 136.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 6.86% from 97.8 million in 2017; the actual sales are about 39524 MT in 2017. The SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is relative concentrated market; key players includes Zhongse Composite Material, Tongyi Metal Material Development, Yinbang, Copper Xin Composite Material Technology, Jin Hua Ning Thai metal, Jinnuo Composite Materials, Yuguang Clad Metal Materials, Huayuan New Composite Materials, etc.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue in 2017.

The global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zhongse Composite Material

Tongyi Metal Material Development

Yinbang

Copper Xin Composite Material Technology

Jin Hua Ning Thai metal

Jinnuo Composite Materials

Yuguang Clad Metal Materials

Huayuan New Composite Materials

Tellable Composite Materials

Forhome Composite Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bilayer Structure

Three-layer Structure

Segment by Application

Cookware

Transport

3C Electronics

Other

