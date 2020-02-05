Global Surgical Sutures Market Is Predicted To Surge At An Outstanding CAGR Of 3.9% Between 2017 And 2025, To Be Worth A US$5.0 Bn

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Surgical Sutures Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Overview



Surgical sutures or stitches are materials used to close a wound after a surgery or an injury. They are used to improve and speed the healing process. A suturing technique generally requires a needle in order to accomplish the process. Sutures have been and are the indispensable part of surgical procedures in almost all medical specialties. Surgical sutures are available in various sizes and configurations and are economical. Absorbable and non-absorbable are the two main types of sutures available in the market. The use of sutures depends on the body’s ability to absorb and degrade the suture material over time.

Absorbable sutures were introduced into the market some 40 years ago and were earlier made of biological materials such as catgut. Today synthetic absorbable sutures available in the market are made of polylactic acid, polyglycolic acid, polydioxanone and caprolactone. The report consists of an executive summary that provides information about the products, its segments along with a market snapshot and comparative analysis by geography, in terms of revenue %, for 2016.

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Scope and Research Methodology

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the surgical Sutures market, along with porter’s analysis, value chain analysis, of the global market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue analysis for all the above mentioned segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year, and 2015 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %), for the forecast period of 2017-2025. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features etc.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the surgical sutures market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacturing of surgical sutures. Executive summary section is included snapshot on stakeholders in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition in different regions. Market players and Market share analysis is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the surgical sutures market. Furthermore, the report includes market attractiveness analysis by geography that depicts the most attractive and significant region in the global market in 2016.

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of key opinion leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product type, the surgical sutures market has been segmented into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Absorbable sutures segment is growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2025 due to it several advantages and application. Based on application, the surgical sutures are segmented into general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and other surgeries. The gynecological surgeries segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Based on end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Competitive Insights

The report also comprises list of major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the Surgical Sutures market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity L.P. Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., ConMed Corporation, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

The global surgical sutures market has been segmented as follows:

Global Surgical Sutures Market, by Product



– Absorbable Sutures

– Natural Sutures

– Synthetic Sutures

– Non-Absorbable Sutures

– Nylon Sutures

– Poly Propelene Sutures

– Stainless Steel Sutures

Global Surgical Sutures Market, by Application

– General Surgeries

– Gynecological Surgeries

– Cardiovascular Surgeries

– Orthopedic Surgeries

– Other Surgeries

Global Surgical Sutures Market, by End-users

– Hospitals

– Specialty Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Surgical Sutures Market, by Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

