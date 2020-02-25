Global Surgical Sutures Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global Surgical Sutures Market is expected to reach 85,368.1 million by 2024 from 51,200.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising need to manage blood loss in patients, growing number of surgical procedure, technological advancements in surgical suture products, rise in aging population & increase in chronic diseases and easy adoption due to the FDA and CE marking approval of the market. On the other hand, lack of proper sterilization system in healthcare organizations and unfavourable taxation policies may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Surgical Sutures Market are listed below;

The Ethicon U.S., LLC.

Medtronic, Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Demetech Corporation,

Conmed Corporation,

W.L. Gore & Associates,

Zimmer Biomet,

Miltex (A Integra LifeSciences Corporation Company),

Teleflex Incorporated,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.

The market is further segmented into;

product type,

surgery type and

application

The global surgical sutures market is segmented on the basis of product type, surgery type and application. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

The global surgical sutures market is segmented based on product type into sutures thread and automated suturing devices The surgical sutures market is dominated by sutures thread with 88.7% market share in 2017, growing with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period. Suture threads are sub segmented into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Absorbable sutures are further sub segmented into synthetic material and natural material. Synthetic material is further sub segmented into vicryl, monocryl, polydiaoxanone and polyglycolic. Non-absorbable sutures are further sub segmented into stainless steel, prolene and nylon. Automated suturing devices are sub segmented into disposable device and reusable device.

The global surgical sutures market is segmented based on surgery type into general surgery, cardiovascular, gynaecology, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, and others. Cardiovascular is expected to dominate the market with 27.3% market share.

The global surgical sutures market is segmented based on end user into five notable segments; hospitals, ambulatory centres, clinics, community healthcare, and others. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market with 45.6% market share.

Based on geography, the Global Surgical Sutures Market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Surgical Sutures Market for 2018-2025.

