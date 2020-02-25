Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global surgical sealants and adhesives is expected to reach USD 2,798.68 billion by 2024 from USD 1,560.50 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Global surgical sealants and adhesives market competition by top players including –

Ethicon US, LLC is going to dominate the surgical sealants and adhesives market following with Baxter, CryoLife, Inc. and C. R. Bard, Inc. along with others such as

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Vivostat A/S,

Integra LifeSciences Corporation,

Cohera Medical, Inc.,

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.,

Sealantis Ltd.,

Cardinal Health

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, indication, distribution channel, end user, and geography.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into 2 types – natural/biological sealants and adhesives, and synthetic and semi-synthetic sealants and adhesives.

The natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment is further divided into type and origin.

Based on type, the natural/biological sealants market is segmented into polypeptide/protein-based, and polysaccharide-based sealants and adhesives whereas based on origin, the natural/biological sealants market is segmented into human blood based, and animal based.

Polypeptide/protein-based sealants and adhesives are further segmented into fibrin, gelatin, collagen, and albumin based sealants and adhesives whereas polysaccharide-based sealants and adhesives are further segmented into chitosan based, and other polysaccharide-based sealants and adhesives.

On the basis of application, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into central nervous system (CNS) surgeries, general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries orthopedic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, urological surgeries, and others.

On the basis of indication, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is classified into surgical hemostasis, tissue sealing, and tissue engineering.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into direct tenders, and retail.

On the basis of end users, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, community healthcare and others.

