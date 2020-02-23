Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global surgical robots market will cross USD 16,793.2 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 5,986.1 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The rising aging population, rising cases of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the key driving factors in the global surgical robots market.

The key market players for global surgical robots market are listed below;

Intuitive Surgical.

Accuray Inc.,

MAZOR Robots

Restoration Robots, Inc

Medtech Global

Hansen Medical

Verb Surgical Inc

TransEnterix

Stryker corporation

Auris Surgical Robots

MedRobots Corporation

Virtual Incision Corporation

Think Surgical, Inc

Preceyes B.V

Medtronic.

The market is further segmented into;

Product Type

Brand

Application

On the basis of Product type global surgical robots market is segmented into instruments, robotic systems and accessories and services. In 2018, instruments is estimated to rule with 58.8% shares and will cross USD 10,518.2 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 14.8%. Product type are further sub segmented into instruments, robotic systems, accessories and services.

On the basis of brands global surgical robots market is segmented into DA vinci surgical system, cyberknife, renaissance, artas, rosa and others. In 2018, DA Vinci Surgical System segment is estimated to rule with 79.8% shares and will cross USD 4,085.3 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 14.4%

On the basis of application global surgical robots market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery, radiotheraypy, and others. In 2018, General Surgery segment is estimated to rule with 29.8% shares and will cross USD 6,226.4 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 17.4%

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

