Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this report, global surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 14,717.9 million by 2024 from USD 5,283.5 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global surgical robots market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Global surgical robots market competition by top players including –

Intutive Surgical, Inc. is dominating the surgical robots market following with

Accuray Inc.,

Mazor Robotics,

Restoration Robotics, Inc.,

MedTech S.A.,

Verb Surgical Inc.,

Auris Surgical Robots,

MAZOR Robots,

Hansen Medical,

ReWalk Robots,

Hocoma AG

The global surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, brands, application, and geography. The global surgical robots market is segmented into three types, namely instruments, robotic systems, and accessories and services.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented da Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery, radiotherapy and others. In 2017, the general surgery segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

