Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2019 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2024

“Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Surgical Navigation Systems Market.

Surgical Navigation System can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Surgical Navigation Systems is in the decreasing trend, from 210 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 198 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Surgical Navigation Systems is widely used in Orthopedic Surgerys, Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery Surgery, ENT Surgery and other. The most proportion of Surgical Navigation Systems is used in Orthopedic Surgerys, and the proportion in 2017 is about 40%.

North America is the largest supply place, with a production market share nearly 52.8% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest supply place with the production market share of 34.3%, and the market share of Asia-Pacific is about 8.4%.

The worldwide market for Surgical Navigation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Surgical Navigation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Surgical Navigation Systems Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Medtronic

Stryker

GE Healthcare

Brainlab

Braun

Johnson and Johnson

Karl Storz

Zimmer Biomet

Fiagon

XION

Collin Medical

Anke

Fudan Digital Medical

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Optical Surgical Navigation Systems

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation Systems

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Neurosurgery Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

ENT Surgery

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Surgical Navigation Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surgical Navigation Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surgical Navigation Systems in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Surgical Navigation Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Surgical Navigation Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Surgical Navigation Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surgical Navigation Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

