Global Surgical Glue Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global surgical glue market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025 . The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising need to prevent blood loss in patients, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare spending.

The key market players for the global surgical glue market are listed below;

B. Braun Melsungen AG Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Baxter, Cardinal Health Cohera Medical, Inc. Ethicon US, LLC Medtronic LifeBond LTD. Adhesys Medical GmbH CryoLife, Inc. Critical Systems, Inc

The market is further segmented into; Material type Application Indication End-user

The global surgical glue market is segmented based on material type into two notable segments; natural and synthetic. Natural is further sub-segmented into fibrin, collagen-based compound and gelatin. Synthetic segment is sub-segmented into cyanoacrylate, glutaraldehyde glue, hydrogel, polysaccharide based, urethane based, others. In 2018, the Natural segment is expected to dominate the market.

The global surgical glue market is segmented based on application into 11 notable segments; cardiac surgery, pulmonary surgery, vascular surgery, liver and spleen lacerations, orthopedic surgery, burn bleeding, plastic surgery, wound management, neurosurgery, general surgery, others. The others can be sub-segmented into the eye, urological and gynecological surgeries. In 2018, the cardiac surgery segment is expected to dominate the market.

The global surgical glue market is segmented based on indication into three notable segments; surgical hemostat, tissue sealing, and others. In 2018, the surgical hemostat market is expected to dominate the market.

The global surgical glue market is segmented based on end user into five notable segments; hospitals or clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and others. In 2018, the hospitals/ clinics market is estimated to dominate the market.

The global surgical glue market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Based on geography , the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions; North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surgical glue market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

