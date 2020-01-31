Global Surfboard Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

In 2017, the global Surfboard market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Surfboard market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Surfboard in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Surfboard in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Surfboard market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Surfboard include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Surfboard include
Quiksilver
Hobie
Rusty Surfboards
Xanadu Surfboards
Haydenshapes
boardworks Surf
Firewire Surfboards
Surftech
McTavish Surfboards
Keeper Sports
True North Gear
Market Size Split by Type
Polyurethane (P.U.) Boards
Balsa Boards
Hollow Wooden Boards
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Entertainment
Sport Competition
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Surfboard market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Surfboard market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Surfboard manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Surfboard with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Surfboard submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Surfboard are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Surfboard market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Surfboard Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Surfboard Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Polyurethane (P.U.) Boards
1.4.3 Balsa Boards
1.4.4 Hollow Wooden Boards
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Surfboard Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Entertainment
1.5.3 Sport Competition
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Surfboard Market Size
2.1.1 Global Surfboard Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Surfboard Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Surfboard Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Surfboard Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Surfboard Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Surfboard Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Surfboard Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Surfboard Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Surfboard Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Surfboard Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Surfboard Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Surfboard Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Surfboard Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Surfboard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Surfboard Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Surfboard Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Surfboard Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Surfboard Sales by Type
4.2 Global Surfboard Revenue by Type
4.3 Surfboard Price by Type
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Quiksilver
11.1.1 Quiksilver Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.1.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Hobie
11.2.1 Hobie Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.2.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Rusty Surfboards
11.3.1 Rusty Surfboards Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.3.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Xanadu Surfboards
11.4.1 Xanadu Surfboards Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.4.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Haydenshapes
11.5.1 Haydenshapes Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.5.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 boardworks Surf
11.6.1 boardworks Surf Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.6.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Firewire Surfboards
11.7.1 Firewire Surfboards Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.7.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Surftech
11.8.1 Surftech Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.8.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 McTavish Surfboards
11.9.1 McTavish Surfboards Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.9.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Keeper Sports
11.10.1 Keeper Sports Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard
11.10.4 Surfboard Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 True North Gear
12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
Continuous…
