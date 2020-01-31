Global Surfboard Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

In 2017, the global Surfboard market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Surfboard market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Surfboard in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Surfboard in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Surfboard market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Surfboard include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Surfboard include

Quiksilver

Hobie

Rusty Surfboards

Xanadu Surfboards

Haydenshapes

boardworks Surf

Firewire Surfboards

Surftech

McTavish Surfboards

Keeper Sports

True North Gear

Market Size Split by Type

Polyurethane (P.U.) Boards

Balsa Boards

Hollow Wooden Boards

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Entertainment

Sport Competition

Other

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3338365-global-surfboard-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Surfboard market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Surfboard market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Surfboard manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surfboard with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Surfboard submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Surfboard are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Surfboard market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surfboard Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Surfboard Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyurethane (P.U.) Boards

1.4.3 Balsa Boards

1.4.4 Hollow Wooden Boards

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surfboard Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Entertainment

1.5.3 Sport Competition

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Surfboard Market Size

2.1.1 Global Surfboard Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Surfboard Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Surfboard Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Surfboard Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Surfboard Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Surfboard Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Surfboard Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Surfboard Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Surfboard Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Surfboard Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Surfboard Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Surfboard Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Surfboard Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Surfboard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Surfboard Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Surfboard Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Surfboard Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Surfboard Sales by Type

4.2 Global Surfboard Revenue by Type

4.3 Surfboard Price by Type

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Quiksilver

11.1.1 Quiksilver Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.1.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Hobie

11.2.1 Hobie Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.2.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Rusty Surfboards

11.3.1 Rusty Surfboards Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.3.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Xanadu Surfboards

11.4.1 Xanadu Surfboards Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.4.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Haydenshapes

11.5.1 Haydenshapes Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.5.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 boardworks Surf

11.6.1 boardworks Surf Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.6.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Firewire Surfboards

11.7.1 Firewire Surfboards Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.7.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Surftech

11.8.1 Surftech Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.8.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 McTavish Surfboards

11.9.1 McTavish Surfboards Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.9.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Keeper Sports

11.10.1 Keeper Sports Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Surfboard

11.10.4 Surfboard Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 True North Gear

12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3338365-global-surfboard-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt Ltd

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3338365-global-surfboard-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-surfboard-market-2018-industry-key-players-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-2025/421977

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 421977