Global Surfactant Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global surfactant market is expected to reach USD 45,148.13 million by 2025 from USD 32,120.00 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Global surfactant market is segmented based on type into seven notable segments as anionic surfactants, cationic detergents, non-ionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, silicone surfactant. zwitterionic surfactants. The anionic surfactant is sub segmented into linear alkylbenzene sulfolane (LAS OR LABS), alcohol ethoxysulfates (AES), alpha olefin sulfonates (AOS), secondary alkane sulfonate (SAS), methyl ester sulfonates (MES), sulfosuccinates and others. The cationic segment is sub segmented into quaternary ammonium compounds and others. The non-ionic surfactant is sub segmented it alcohol ethoxylate, alkylphenol ethoxylate, fatty acid easter and others.

The Global surfactant market is segmented based on origin into two notable segments; synthetic surfactant and bio-based surfactant. The synthetic surfactant is sub segmented into sucrose ester, alkyl polyglycoside, fatty acid glucamide, sorbitan ester and others. The bio-based surfactant is sub segmented into glycolipid, fatty acid, phospholipid, neutral lipid, lipopeptide and polymeric biosurfactant.

The Global surfactant market is segmented based on application into eleven notable segments; household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, textiles, emulsion polymerization, paints & coatings, construction.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global surfactant market competition by top players include –

Akzo Nobel N.V. dominated the surfactant market accounting largest market share followed by BASF SE, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG and many others

