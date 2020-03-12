In this report, the Global Surfactant for EOR Consumption 2018 Market Research Report market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Surfactant for EOR Consumption 2018 Market Research Report market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Surfactant for EOR market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Surfactant for EOR market by product type and applications/end industries.
In 2017, the EOR surfactant market in the North America and Europe was valued at $93.11 million with an annual growth rate of -0.27%. When compared with 2012, where the EOR surfactant market generated revenues equal to $94.38 million, the demand for EOR surfactant is expected to grow during the forecast period up to 2023.
The major players in global Surfactant for EOR market include
Stepan
Nalco Champion
BASF
Baker Hughes
Solvay
Dow
Clariant
Schlumberger
Shell Chemicals
Huntsman
Halliburton
Oil Chem Technologies
Akzonobel
CNPC
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Surfactant for EOR in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East
Asia Pacific
On the basis of product, the Surfactant for EOR market is primarily split into
Anionic Sulfonate
Anionic Carboxylate
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Onshore
Offshore
