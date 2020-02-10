Global Surface Printed Film Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The Report Surface Printed Film Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

The need of making packaging more attractive and more environment friendly has led to the innovation of surface printed film. The carbon footprint of surface printed film is much smaller than the traditional rigid packaging materials which makes it more attractive for both end users and manufacturers. Surface printing film are printed or designed by manufacturers for targeting a segment of population. Surface printed film market is an excellent option for manufacturers for providing the information about the product and company as the printing surface area provided by the film is overwhelming. Films with various designs also inherits various properties such as resistance against moisture, heat, U.V light etc. Surface printed film market has end use application in industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage, industrial packaging, etc.

Global Surface printed Film Market- Market Dynamics:

Surface printed film market is related to flexible packaging market. Flexible packaging market is estimated to be around US$ 238 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecasted period. The need of utilizing the resources efficiently is driving flexible packaging market while positively influencing the surface printed film market. The cost effectiveness of the film and increasing consumer preference for buying things in smaller quantity has persuaded the packaging manufacturers to adapt for flexible packaging and proliferating surface printed film market. In the backdrop of increasing penetration of the modern retail outlets and the changing consumer lifestyle the demand for surface printed film market is expected to move vertically upwards. However, the inability of the films for protecting the material against the physical shocks during the shipment can limit the growth for surface printed film market. The risk of chemicals of the film coming in contact with the food or products such as reactive material that it is carrying can hamper the surface printed film market. Surface printed film market is dominated by plastic and stringent policies against the use of plastic in regions such as Europe can go against the surface printed film.

Global Surface printed Film Market- Market Segmentation:

The global Surface printed film market is segmented on the basis of material type and application.

Based on the type of material type, surface printing market can be segmented into:

Plastic HDPE LDPE PVC

Metallized

Based on the type of application, surface printing market can be segmented into:

Fruits and Vegetables

Ready to eat food

Meat and fish

Others

Global Surface printed Films Market– Regional Overview:

The global surface printed films market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Surface printed films market is having an upward growth potential over the forecast period of 2017-2025. North America region is the leading market for surface printed films and is fueling in demand. Western Europe and Eastern Europe region is also expected to witness above average growth of surface printed films market for further years. Countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy and France are the top market for surface printed films. There is an expectation that Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region would be having the highest growth over the forecast period for surface printed films market. Surface printed films market in India and China is expected to be dominating the globe due to increasing the growth for the retail industry and technological advancement of these developing economies. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan also witnessed a rise in disposable income affected the surface printed films market. The Middle East and Africa region are expected to have a substantial increase in the surface printed films market for GCC countries and South Africa. Japan is also expected to have anticipation in the growth of surface printed films market due to the boost in cargo shipping industry.

Global Surface printed Film Market–Key Players:

Some key players of surface printed film market are Ampac Holdings, LLC, Amcor Limited, Winpak Ltd., Signature Flexible Packaging, Inc., Surface Guard Inc., Uflex Limited, etc.

