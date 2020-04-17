In this report, the Global Surface Measurement Equipment and Tools Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Surface Measurement Equipment and Tools Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Surface Measurement Equipment and Tools refers to the specific equipment or tools used to measuring the topography (or surface roughness) of precision surfaces. Surface measurement can be essential for determining a surface’s suitability for a particular application. Component failures can often be traced back to a precision surface that was not manufactured to specification, either due to an improperly set up machine or use of a process that is not capable of repeatably producing the quality of surface needed.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitutoyo Corporation

Kosaka Laboratory

Zeiss International

Trimos

Alicona Imaging

Tokyo Seimitsu

Bruker

Zygo

Jenoptik

Mahr Federal

NDC Technologies

Mitaka Kohki

Optikos

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Stylus Profilometers

3D Optical Microscopes

Mechanical Testers

Optical Coordinate Measurement Machine

Segment by Application

Optical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

