Global Superhard Materials Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

A superhard material is a material with a hardness value exceeding 40 gigapascals (GPa) when measured by the Vickers hardness test. Highly incompressible solids with high electron density and high bond covalency. As a result of their unique properties, these materials are of great interest in many industrial areas including, abrasives, polishing and cutting tools and wear-resistant and protective coatings.The hardness of a material is directly related to its incompressibility, elasticity and resistance to change in shape. A superhard material has high shear modulus, high bulk modulus and does not deform plastically. Should have a defect-free, isotropic lattice. This greatly reduces structural deformations that can lower the strength of the material. Traditionally, high-pressure and high-temperature (HPHT) conditions have been used to synthesize superhard materials, but recent superhard material syntheses aim at using less energy and lower cost materials.Vickers hardness of selected hard materials Material Vickers hardness (GPa) Diamond 115 c-BC2N 76 c-BN 48 OsB2 37 B4C 30 ReB2 ~20 Superhard material industry chain mainly involves the following three aspects: monocrystalline superhard materials (including diamond, cubic boron nitride, etc.), composite superhard materials (including clad sheet for cutting tools, clad sheet for oil/gas, clad sheet and wire drawing die blanks used for coal/mining) and super-hard materials and tools (including diamond saw blades, polycrystalline diamond drawing dies and drills, etc.)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Superhard Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Sandvik

Element Six

Sumitomo Electric

ILJIN

Zhongnan Diamond,

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

SF Diamond

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond

FUNIK

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Diamond

CBN

Others

By End-User / Application

Stone and Construction

Abrasives category

Composite polycrystalline tool

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2641473-2015-2023-world-superhard-materials-market-research-report-by-product-type

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Sandvik

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Element Six

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Sumitomo Electric

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 ILJIN

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Zhongnan Diamond,

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 SF Diamond

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 FUNIK

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2641473-2015-2023-world-superhard-materials-market-research-report-by-product-type

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)