Global Superhard Materials Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

A superhard material is a material with a hardness value exceeding 40 gigapascals (GPa) when measured by the Vickers hardness test. Highly incompressible solids with high electron density and high bond covalency. As a result of their unique properties, these materials are of great interest in many industrial areas including, abrasives, polishing and cutting tools and wear-resistant and protective coatings.The hardness of a material is directly related to its incompressibility, elasticity and resistance to change in shape. A superhard material has high shear modulus, high bulk modulus and does not deform plastically. Should have a defect-free, isotropic lattice. This greatly reduces structural deformations that can lower the strength of the material. Traditionally, high-pressure and high-temperature (HPHT) conditions have been used to synthesize superhard materials, but recent superhard material syntheses aim at using less energy and lower cost materials.Vickers hardness of selected hard materials Material Vickers hardness (GPa) Diamond 115 c-BC2N 76 c-BN 48 OsB2 37 B4C 30 ReB2 ~20 Superhard material industry chain mainly involves the following three aspects: monocrystalline superhard materials (including diamond, cubic boron nitride, etc.), composite superhard materials (including clad sheet for cutting tools, clad sheet for oil/gas, clad sheet and wire drawing die blanks used for coal/mining) and super-hard materials and tools (including diamond saw blades, polycrystalline diamond drawing dies and drills, etc.)
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Superhard Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Sandvik
Element Six
Sumitomo Electric
ILJIN
Zhongnan Diamond,
Henan Huanghe Whirlwind
SF Diamond
Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond
FUNIK
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Diamond
CBN
Others
By End-User / Application
Stone and Construction
Abrasives category
Composite polycrystalline tool
Others
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2641473-2015-2023-world-superhard-materials-market-research-report-by-product-type
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Sandvik
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Element Six
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Sumitomo Electric
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 ILJIN
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Zhongnan Diamond,
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 SF Diamond
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 FUNIK
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2641473-2015-2023-world-superhard-materials-market-research-report-by-product-type
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports