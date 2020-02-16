Global Sun Care Products Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global Sun Care Products Market

Sun care products are products that are in the form of cream gel lotion and sprays among others which are used to protect against harmful rays of the sun (UV rays) thus avoiding sunburn. The Sun care products market is generally segmented into three broad product types: Sun Protection Products, After Sun Products and Self-Tanning Care Products. Sun care products are usually in Cream, Lotion, Gel, Powder, Wipes, Spray or some other forms.

Sun care products are classically distributed in two distinct channels: the department store and the mass market channel. The retail chain is the major distribution partner for every beauty and personal care manufacturer, as the majority of sales are from retail outlets. The current shift in the retail industry from a more traditional unorganized retail format to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sun Care Products market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13500 million by 2024, from US$ 10500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sun Care Products business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sun Care Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sun Care Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Sun Protection Products

After-Sun Products

Self-Tanning Products

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

General People

Children and Pregnant Women

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson & Johnson

L’Oreal

Proctor & Gamble

Revlon

Unilever

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

Beiersdorf

Avon Products

Clarins Group

Coty

Lotus Herbals

Amway

Edgewell Personal Care

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sun Care Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sun Care Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sun Care Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sun Care Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sun Care Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sun Care Products Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sun Care Products Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sun Care Products Segment by Type

2.2.1 Sun Protection Products

2.2.2 After-Sun Products

2.2.3 Self-Tanning Products

3 Global Sun Care Products by Players

3.1 Global Sun Care Products Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sun Care Products Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Sun Care Products Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Sun Care Products Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Sun Care Products Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

4 Sun Care Products by Regions

4.1 Sun Care Products by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sun Care Products Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Sun Care Products Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Sun Care Products Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Sun Care Products Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Sun Care Products Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Sun Care Products Consumption Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Sun Care Products

Table Product Specifications of Sun Care Products

Figure Sun Care Products Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Sun Care Products Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (M Units)

Figure Global Sun Care Products Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Sun Care Products Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Figure Product Picture of Sun Protection Products

Table Major Players of Sun Protection Products

Figure Product Picture of After-Sun Products

Table Major Players of After-Sun Products

Figure Product Picture of Self-Tanning Products

