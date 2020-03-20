Global Sulfur Dyes Market Research Report 2017

In this report, the Global Sulfur Dyes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sulfur Dyes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Sulfur Dyes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sulfur Dyes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Sulfur dyes are applied to cotton from an alkaline reducing bath with sodium sulfide as the reducing agent. These dyes are water-insoluble but they are soluble in their reduced form and exhibit affinity for cellulose. They dye by adsorption but on exposure to air they are oxidized to reform the original insoluble dye inside the fiber. They are low cost and have good fastness to light, washings and acids. The actual structures of sulfur dyes are largely unknown although it is considered that they possess sulfur-containing heterocyclic rings. The Sulfur Dyes industry was 559.99 Million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 678.49 Million USD by 2024, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 2.78% between 2017 and 2024. The market would keep warming back due to the tight supply in China. 

The major manufacturers covered in this report

    LonSen

    Huntsman

    Atul

    BEZEMA

    Runtu

    Shengyu Chemical

    Yabang

    Xuzhou Kedah Fine Chemicals

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

    North America

    Europe

    China

    Japan

    Southeast Asia

    India

    Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

    Sodium Sulfide Reduction Dyes

    Sodium Dithionite Reduction Dyes

    Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

    Industrial Cloth

    Heavy Fabric

    Other

The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze and study the global Sulfur Dyes capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

    Focuses on the key Sulfur Dyes manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

    Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

    To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

    To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

    To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sulfur Dyes are as follows:

    History Year: 2013-2017

    Base Year: 2017

    Estimated Year: 2018

    Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Sulfur Dyes Manufacturers

Sulfur Dyes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sulfur Dyes Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

