Global Sulfate of Potash Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Sulfate of Potash market is expected to reach 10,535.84 thousand tonnes by 2025 from 7,000.00 thousand tonnes in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising global population and income growth in key emerging markets,reduction in arable land and chase for higher yields. On the other hand, increase in the trend of organic food consumption may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Sulfate of Potash Market are listed below;

Tessenderlo Group

Haifa Chemicals ltd.

Compass Minerals

K+S KALI GmbH

SQM

MIGAO GROUP

Ameropa Australia Pty Ltd

Archean Group

CHINA CHING SHIANG CHEMICAL Corporation

SESODA

Helm AG

Merck KGaA

The market is further segmented into;

Grade Type

End user

Geography

The Global Sulfate of Potash market is segmented on the basis of grade type, end user and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Global Sulfate of Potash market is segmented based on grade type into three notable segments; standard SOP, Granular SOP, Soluble SOP The Sulfate of Potash market is dominated by Granular SOP with 68.2% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period.

The Global Sulfate of Potash market is segmented based on end user into two notable segments; Agricultural and Industrial . In 2018, the Agricultural Sulfate of Potash segment is expected to dominate the market with 89.0% market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Based on geography, the Global Sulfate of Potash market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Sulfate of Potash market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

