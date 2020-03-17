Global Submarine Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Press Release
Submarines are underwater naval platforms that form an essential component of the naval fleets owing to their multi operational capabilities. In addition to a nuclear deterrent role, submarines are also being extensively used for surveillance and reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and patrolling and securing maritime borders and trade routes.
The Lithium ion batteries can store up to twice as much energy as the lead acid batteries and can be fully charged at a faster rate as well. Additionally, these batteries can even be recharged at sea by snorkelling and have minimal maintenance. These advantages will result in the integration of Li-ion batteries in submarines, which will be one of the major market trends that will gain traction in the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Rising transnational terrorism and growing arms race among countriesare the primary factors propelling the growth of the global submarine market. With the growing number of conflicts involving maritime borders and trade routes, more and more countries are trying to improve their underwater combat skills. To obtain military supremacy, countries are increasingly focusing on developing high end submarines using the latest technologies, which subsequently drives the market growth.
However, shortage of skilled professionals, high cost of maintenance and replacement of ageing fleet with the shrinking defence budget are the major challenges to the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The global submarinemarketis fragmented on the basis oftype.
Type
Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine (SSN)
Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN)
Kilo-Class Submarine (SSK)
Geographical Analysis
The United States is the highest spender in the global submarines market, followed closely by Asia-Pacific. The emerging economies of Asia Pacific have started enhancing their naval capabilities and are increasingly investing in the submarine market.
Key Players
The global submarine market is a highly dynamic and competitive industry, with vendors constantly competing on the basis of the cost of production, quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. The leading players identified in the market include BAE Systems, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Fincantieri, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Lockheed Martin, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Saab, and Thales.



