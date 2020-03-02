Global Submarine-Launched Missile Market Outlook 2025 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis

A new market study, titled “Global Submarine-Launched Missile Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Submarine-Launched Missile market 2018-2025

Submarine-launched missiles are classified into two categories, as ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and cruise missiles (SLCMs). While the SLBMs are launched vertically, SLCMs are launched in a low-altitude trajectory. The submarines equipped with these missiles enhance the undersea operations and are capable of countering enemy attacks across the water. The changing nature of warfare has prompted countries to focus on fortifying security measures while developing advanced versions of military hardware and weaponry. An imperative need has emerged for the defense authorities to engage in stricter combat capabilities, and have stronger control over the surrounding or neighboring seas. As a result, there has been an emphasis on the need for submarine-launched missiles, which are increasingly being added to the inventories of the navies, globally. One trend in the market is 3D printed submarine-launched missiles. 3D printing is an evolving technology, which can be used to create and design a number of things. By using 3D printing technology, conventional methods like computerized numerical control (CNC) cutting, mold manufacturing, or canvas printing can be bypassed. This technology can be used to print electronics directly onto 3D surfaces, such as on rocket engines, missile fins, and their guidance systems. It also reduces the size and weight of submarine-launched missile systems.

Global Market Outline: Submarine-Launched Missile Market

One driver in the market is rapid procurement of Tomahawk SLCMs. The Tomahawk land attack missile (TLAM) is an all-weather, long-range, and subsonic cruise missile, manufactured by Raytheon. The missile comprises a W80 nuclear warhead and is launched from the US Navy surface ships (RGM variant) and submarines (UGM variant). These missiles can fly into heavily defended airspace more than 1,000 miles away from the point of launch and precisely strike high-value targets with minimal collateral damage.

The global Submarine-Launched Missile market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Submarine-Launched Missile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Submarine-Launched Missile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3820266

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Submarine-Launched Missile are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Airbus

Boeing Defense

BrahMos Aerospace

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SLBM

SLCM

Market segment by Application, split into

National Defense

Technical Research

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3820266

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Submarine-Launched Missile market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Submarine-Launched Missile status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Submarine-Launched Missile development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 iOS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Submarine-Launched Missile Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Amateur

1.5.3 Professional

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size

2.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Submarine-Launched Missile Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Submarine-Launched Missile Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Submarine-Launched Missile Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Submarine-Launched Missile Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Submarine-Launched Missile Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Key Players in China

7.3 China Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Type

7.4 China Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Key Players in India

10.3 India Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Type

10.4 India Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Submarine-Launched Missile Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Submarine-Launched Missile Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)