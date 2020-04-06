In this report, the Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is an epoxide derived from styrene. It can be prepared by epoxidation of styrene with peroxybenzoic acid. Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is a colorless to light straw-colored liquid with a sweet, pleasant odor. It is soluble in ethanol and ether and can be miscible with benzene, acetone, methanol, carbon tetrachloride and most organic solvents.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is the largest consumption area of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) industry, over 75.20% of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) are consumed in this region. Besides Asia Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption market, followed by North America.The concentration of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) industry is high. Leading manufacturers are Harmony Organics, KDAC Chem, Aquila Organics, Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory, etc. Concentration rate of top 3 is 83.10% in 2018. Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) can be divided into Content 98.5% and Content 99%. In 2018, Content Content 98.5% takes 77.12% of global volume, in downstream, Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) can used into Medicine and Spice Intermediate, Spice Intermediate takes 90.78% of global volume, is the biggest application area.

The global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market was valued at 62 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 95 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Harmony Organics

KDAC Chem

Aquila Organics

Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Content 98.5%

Content 99%

In 2018, Content 98.5% accounted for a major share of 77.12% the global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 70.04 Million US$ by 2026 from 46.95 Million US$ in 2018.

Medicine

Spice Intermediate

Other

In Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market, the Spice Intermediate holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 15741 (MT) by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.73% during 2019 and 2026.

