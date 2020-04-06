Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is an epoxide derived from styrene. It can be prepared by epoxidation of styrene with peroxybenzoic acid. Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is a colorless to light straw-colored liquid with a sweet, pleasant odor. It is soluble in ethanol and ether and can be miscible with benzene, acetone, methanol, carbon tetrachloride and most organic solvents.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is the largest consumption area of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) industry, over 75.20% of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) are consumed in this region. Besides Asia Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption market, followed by North America.The concentration of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) industry is high. Leading manufacturers are Harmony Organics, KDAC Chem, Aquila Organics, Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory, etc. Concentration rate of top 3 is 83.10% in 2018. Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) can be divided into Content 98.5% and Content 99%. In 2018, Content Content 98.5% takes 77.12% of global volume, in downstream, Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) can used into Medicine and Spice Intermediate, Spice Intermediate takes 90.78% of global volume, is the biggest application area.

The Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market was valued at 62 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 95 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3).

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3), presents the global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Harmony Organics

KDAC Chem

Aquila Organics

Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Content 98.5%

Content 99%

In 2018, Content 98.5% accounted for a major share of 77.12% the global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 70.04 Million US$ by 2026 from 46.95 Million US$ in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Medicine

Spice Intermediate

Other

In Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market, the Spice Intermediate holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 15741 (MT) by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.73% during 2019 and 2026.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

